SBI: Kyiv police officer who failed to report for duty disappeared with UAH 16 million

Tetiana Sapian (Photo: SBI)

The head of the Darnytsia Police Department in Kyiv disappeared with over UAH 16 million, mostly in foreign currency. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation's Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian during a telethon.

"If we're talking about the amount now, because the person actually disappeared from the workplace with the amount for which he was responsible. The exact amount will still be established during the pre-trial investigation, but we are talking about more than UAH 16 million, and this amount was mostly in dollars," Sapian said.

According to her, the SBI will investigate this fact. This is an abuse of power by a police officer.

Sapian added that the information released by the National Police earlier was true.

On the afternoon of November 6, Kyiv police reported that they were looking for a law enforcement officer who failed to report for duty and does not get in touch. In addition, the seized funds for which he was responsibly disappeared. Later it became known that the man was detained in Rivne region.