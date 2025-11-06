Kyiv is looking for a police officer who failed to report for duty. Seized funds have disappeared – photos

Police (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Kyiv police are looking for a colleague who has failed to report for duty and is not in touch. This was reported to by the press service of the Kyiv police.

It is about Yuriy Rybiansky, the head of the Darnytsia Police Department.

Employees of the Department of Internal Security immediately launched a search within the framework of criminal proceedings under the article on premeditated murder marked as "missing".

The police clarified that the official was a financially responsible person and had access to the seized property. During the inspection, law enforcement officers discovered that the seized funds were missing.

Criminal proceedings have also been initiated under the article on abuse of power or authority by a law enforcement officer. The investigation will be conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Photo: Kyiv police