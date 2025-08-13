SBI: Over 800 MSEC decisions on disability of law enforcement officers and officials have been canceled

Currently, more than 70 state bodies and more than 2,000 medical expert files of civil servants are being checked

At the initiative of the State Bureau of Investigation, more than 800 decisions of medical and social expert commissions (MSECs) on disability for law enforcement officers and government employees have been canceled as a result of inspections. About this reports DBR.

SBI Director Oleksii Sukhachov said that more than 70 state bodies and 2,630 medical expert files of civil servants are currently being checked.

Almost 2,000 cases have already been analyzed: more than 800 decisions were found to be unjustified and canceled, and in more than 400 cases the disability group or category was changed. Almost a hundred officials were sent for a second medical examination.

The largest number of canceled decisions was recorded among:

← The State Customs Service – 244 out of 587 reviewed;

← State Tax Service – 161 out of 423;

← prosecutors' offices – 162 out of 336;

← State Migration Service – 28 out of 70;

← National Police – 16 out of 78.

Some people have already been notified of suspicion. The case against the deputy chief physician of the Lviv Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise was brought to court.

The investigation also found that the former head of the Khmelnytsky District Prosecutor's Office received disability without grounds in collusion with the former head of the MSEC, as well as the former head of the Cherkasy District Prosecutor's Office. The indictment against the latter two has already been sent to court.

Separately, the fact of unlawful establishment of disability for the prosecutor of the Khrystynivka Department of the Uman District Prosecutor's Office with the participation of the former head of the MSEC was exposed.

The materials on them have also been submitted to the court.