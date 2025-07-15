Disciplinary Commission to check 348 prosecutors with disabilities – Kravchenko

The Prosecutor General signed the applications of more than 40 prosecutors who decided to resign of their own free will

Ruslan Kravchenko (Photo: Prosecutor General's Facebook account)

The Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP) will check more than three hundred employees of the department with disability status. This was reported to by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to him, the issue of prosecutors with disability status caused a wide public outcry and has not been resolved in nine months. Kravchenko expressed his position on this issue.

He emphasized that, firstly, the law does not provide that the head of the PGO can dismiss prosecutors in cases such as massive disability status.

Secondly, dismissals of prosecutors in these circumstances are based on a decision of the CDCP.

Kravchenko added that there are currently 484 prosecutors with disabilities in the prosecutor's office. In addition, 41 people submitted applications for voluntary resignation, and he granted them.

Prosecutor General decides that prosecutors with disabilities will be referred to the CDCP.

Except for those with the status of:

→ children with disabilities;

→ persons who have suffered irreparable health losses;

→ have cancer;

→ are disabled by war.

There are 136 of them in the prosecutor's office. The decision of the disciplinary commission is pending for 348 prosecutors.

"I understand that there may be persons whose status will be confirmed as a result of the inspection. At the same time, the established facts of dishonesty should not put an end to the authority of all prosecutors who continue to do their job in good faith," the Prosecutor General emphasized.