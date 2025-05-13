SBU announced the detention of a Russian agent who was preparing attacks on the power grids of the Rivne NPP

The suspect's activities were supposed to lead to a power outage in Kyiv and the region

Detained in the Rivne region (Photo: SBU)

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the detention of a former employee of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant. He is suspected of collaborating with Russian military intelligence and preparing an air attack on the power grids of the nuclear power plant that supply Kyiv and the region.

According to the investigation, the detainee was supposed to direct Russian kamikaze drones to high-voltage power lines connecting the nuclear power plant with energy facilities in the Kyiv region.

To correct the blow, he tried to install a GPS tracker on one of the main power transmission towers. The man had previously scouted the locations of the Ukrainian military units guarding the local nuclear power plant so as not to encounter a patrol.

The SBU counterintelligence detained the person involved in the case at the moment the tracking module was activated.

At the scene, his mobile phone, which he used to contact Russian military intelligence (GRU), was seized.

As the investigation established, the detainee was a nuclear power plant employee, but he released himself before the full-scale invasion began.

In the spring of 2025, a GRU representative from the Moscow region wrote to him on messenger and offered cooperation for money.

After recruitment, the suspect received detailed instructions from the Russian special services to carry out sabotage at the Rivne NPP.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the detainee of suspicion of sabotage committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The suspect is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.