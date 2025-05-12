Ambulance paramedic sentenced to 15 years for spying on the Defense Forces for Russia

Detained in court (Photo: SBU)

A 40-year-old former ambulance paramedic who corrected Russia's missile and drone strikes on Odesa region was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

It is noted that the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) recruited an ex-paramedic of a local emergency medical station in April 2024. At the time, he worked in an ambulance, and came to the attention of the enemy through anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram channels.

It was proved that on the instructions of the Russian special service, the man collected coordinates of the location of personnel and ships of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The enemy planned to use this data for air strikes on one of the port cities of Odesa region.

To disguise himself, he spied on the likely locations of the Defense Forces during his work visits to the 103 number.

In the summer of 2024, the SBU exposed the offender in advance and documented his intelligence activities. The investigation also revealed that the man also tried to identify the combat positions of Ukrainian air defense, which the Russians wanted to "bypass" during air strikes.

During the search, a phone with evidence of work for Russia was seized from the defendant. Based on the evidence, the court found the detainee guilty of high treason.

Photo: Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office