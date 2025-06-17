SBU announces detention of an agent of an elite unit of Russian military intelligence in Kyiv

Detained on suspicion of treason (Photo: SBU)

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine has detained a 44-year-old Kyiv resident suspected of collaborating with Russian military intelligence and directing Russian missile and drone attacks on the Kyiv region, the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

According to the investigation, the man collaborated with the Senezh Special Operations Center of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. He came into the field of attention of Russian military intelligence during a live broadcast of the Roulette chat, where he expressed a pro-Russian position.

After recruitment, the person involved in the case began tracking the locations of local businesses that, in his opinion, could be involved in the production of military equipment for the Defense Forces.

To collect data, he questioned acquaintances under the guise of everyday conversations, and then conducted additional reconnaissance at the named addresses. At the same time, the man spied on the movement routes and combat positions of mobile fire groups during air raids.

According to the investigation, the detainee planned to use the collected data to prepare attacks on the capital region, bypassing Ukrainian air defenses.

The Security Service documented the activities of the person involved in the case and took comprehensive measures to secure Ukrainian enterprises. After that, SBU officers detained him at his place of residence in Kyiv.

Two phones were seized from the detainee, which contained photos of Ukrainian objects linked to Google Maps.

The man has been charged with high treason committed during martial law. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The suspect is currently being held without bail.