The detainees were recruited in Telegram channels in search of "easy money", the SBU notes.

Detained (Photo: SBU)

Law enforcement officers have prevented terrorist attacks that were to take place in the Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions on the orders of Russian special services, the Security Service of Ukraine reported .

Two men were detained who were separately preparing explosions near local territorial procurement centers. Another suspect was also detained who was making explosives and hiding them in caches.

The investigation found that the suspects were to plant improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near military facilities. Then, Russian special forces planned to remotely activate them using phones equipped with the explosives.

According to the case materials, the defendants received orders from Russia after being recruited on Telegram channels in search of "easy money."

After remote recruitment, they received geolocations from the curators, from which they took pre-prepared SVPs.

The SBU detained them when one of the suspects tried to plant an explosive device at the site of a planned terrorist attack, while the other was supplementing the SVP.

In Dnipro, a 27-year-old local deserter was detained "red-handed" near a potential target. A mobile phone equipped with a remote access phone for the occupiers was seized from him on the spot.

"It is worth noting that the suspect's suspicious behavior near the CCC was noticed by civilian residents. They immediately reported this to law enforcement officers, as the SBU recommends during its information campaign "Burn the FSB officer," law enforcement officers note.

A 32-year-old resident of Kryvyi Rih was detained in the Lviv region, who arrived in Stryi to commit a double terrorist attack in the city.

Initially, the agent, on behalf of Russia, planned to blow up the CCC mobile post, and then a parked official car.

Also, a 30-year-old local resident who made explosive devices for organizing terrorist attacks was detained "hot on the trail."

Investigators reported two bombers on suspicion of:

← treason committed under martial law;

← preparation for a terrorist attack by a group of people in prior conspiracy;

← illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives.

Investigations are ongoing regarding the third suspect.

The detainees are being held without bail and face sentences ranging from 12 years to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Evidence (Photo: CBU)

Evidence (Photo: CBU)

Detained (Photo: CBU)

On April 17, it was reported that a sound engineer for a well-known radio station was preparing terrorist attacks ordered by Russia in the center of Kyiv.

On April 28, a military man was detained who was preparing a terrorist attack in Dnipro at the behest of Russia.