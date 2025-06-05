Russia recruits Ukrainians posing as "SBU officers": details of a new scheme

The special service noted that they do not require Ukrainians to install any programs or fulfill orders

SSU (Illustrative photo: ssu.gov.ua)

Russia is trying to recruit Ukrainians by posing as the Security Service of Ukraine – this is a new tactic of the enemy. Not only teenagers, but also the elderly are now a priority, reported in the special service.

Recently, the number of cases when the enemy introduces himself as an "SBU officer" and sets tasks to be performed allegedly "in the interests of the Ukrainian state" has increased.

This is a technique of "false flag" special operations that Russia has not actually used to date, the SBU noted. However, over the past few weeks, law enforcement has prevented several similar crimes. And if earlier the priority targets of recruitment were teenagers, now they are also elderly people.

Recruitment tactics include sending "summonses" via messengers demanding to appear for questioning by an SBU investigator because of an allegedly opened criminal case. In most cases, the pretext for opening a case is the alleged purchase of goods prohibited in Ukraine.

After that, unknown persons contact the citizen by phone and offer assistance in "closing criminal proceedings." In return, they demand to perform certain tasks: follow someone, carry unknown objects, transfer money to an unknown card allegedly for a "donation to the Armed Forces," make explosives, set fire to a Defense Forces vehicle or administrative building, commit sabotage, etc .

In addition, Russian curators, according to the SBU, demand to install malware on the phone, which monitors the owner of the gadget.

"We would like to draw your attention to the fact that the SBU acts exclusively within the framework of the current Ukrainian legislation. The SBU representatives do not require the installation of third-party software on the phone and in no case set any dubious "tasks," the special service said .

In case of receiving a suspicious summons or contacts with unknown people "from the SBU," Ukrainians are advised to contact the official chatbot of the Security Service: t.me/spaly_fsb_bot. Or call the hotline: 0 800 501 482.