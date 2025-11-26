SBU: Dnipro city: teenager commits double terrorist attack, kills one and injures one policeman

The suspect (Photo: SBU)

Law enforcement officers have detained a 16-year-old boy who, according to the investigation, committed a double terrorist attack in Dnipro on behalf of Russian special services, which resulted in the death of a person. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine and Office of the Prosecutor General.

The terrorist attack took place in the afternoon of November 23. It involved the detonation of two improvised explosive devices near a railroad track in the private sector of Dnipro.

The first explosion killed a 35-year-old drug addict who was lured by the occupiers to look for "bookmarks" and used as a decoy for the police.

After the arrival of the police team with explosive experts, the Russians detonated another explosive device, causing one of the law enforcement officers to be seriously injured.

According to the investigation, the explosives were planted by a 16-year-old teenager. He was detained in Kyiv, where he planned to "lay low." The young man is an IDP from Sumy who temporarily lived in the capital. He came to the attention of the Russian secret service on Telegram channels, where he was looking for "easy money."

After recruitment, the occupiers sent the minor to Dnipro, where he checked into a local hotel and then purchased components for making explosives under the guise of household purchases. The teenager made two explosive devices, equipped them with mobile phones for remote detonation and disguised them as fire extinguishers.

After that, the minor planted the devices near the facility Ukrzaliznytsiawhose coordinates he had received in advance. He also placed a camera near the site of the planned terrorist attack so that the Russians could track the arrival of law enforcement officers.

The teenager was notified of suspicion of a terrorist act that led to the death of a person. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure against the suspect – detention without bail – is currently being decided.

