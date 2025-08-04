SBU: Woman detained who wanted to blow up administrative building in the center of Dnipro

The suspect was detained at a checkpoint she was trying to pass through in the direction of Odesa

photo_2025-08-04 15.51.20

A woman who, according to the investigation, planned to blow up the administrative building of one of the law enforcement agencies in the center of Dnipro was detained. About reports Security Service of Ukraine.

The investigation found that Russia's order was carried out by a 29-year-old drug addict from Vinnytsia who came to the attention of Russians when she was looking for "easy money" on Telegram.

After the woman was recruited, Russian special services sent her to Pavlohrad in the Dnipro region. There, she took an improvised explosive device (IED) from a cache on the instructions of her supervisor.

Later, the woman received a new assignment: to arrive in Dnipro, settle in a pre-rented apartment, and conduct reconnaissance near the law enforcement building where the Russians were planning to blow it up.

At the same time, the detainee found a "convenient" location for the cache near the terrorist attack site, where she hid the explosives and passed the coordinates to the curator.

Then the perpetrator of the attack was supposed to take the explosives from the cache, plant them near a government agency, and activate them.

SBU officers seized the explosives from the cache and defused them, and then detained the woman as she was trying to flee the city.

The detention took place at a checkpoint through which she was trying to take a shuttle bus to Odesa, where she planned to "lay low," law enforcement officials said.

SBU investigators served her with a notice of suspicion of preparing to commit a terrorist act committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

The woman is in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Photo: SBU