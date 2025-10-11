SBU drones hit oil depot in Bashkortostan, 1400 km from Ukraine – source

Bashneft-UNPF refinery (Photo: propaganda media)

Long-range drones of the SBU Special Operations Center "A" hit the Bashneft-UNPZ oil refinery in Bashkortostan. About LIGA.net said an SBU source.

The plant is located in Ufa, Bashkortostan, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine.

It is noted that Ufa is one of the largest oil refining centers in the Russian Federation and provides fuel and lubricants to the enemy's armed forces.

According to the source, after the explosions on the territory of Bashneft-UNPZ, fire trucks began to arrive there, and a column of black smoke rose above the plant itself. According to preliminary information, after a drone strike by the SBU's Central Security Center "A", the fire started in the area of the crude oil refinery ELOU-AVT-6.

"This is the third SBU strike in Bashkortostan, 1400 kilometers from Ukraine, in the last month. Such strikes demonstrate that there are no safe places in the deep rear of the Russian Federation. The SBU can reach any facilities on the enemy's territory that are working for the war against Ukraine," said a source in the SBU.

Photo: propaganda media