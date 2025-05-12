SBU: Employee of the Slovianska cafeteria who spied on the military detained – photo

The Russian Federation used information obtained from the woman to launch strikes against the Defense Forces

Detained (Photo: SBU)

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a resident of the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk region, who is suspected of cooperating with Russian military intelligence and coordinating Russian air attacks on the Defense Forces in frontline areas of the Donetsk region. This was reported by the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office .

According to the investigation, the 48-year-old woman collected information for the enemy from April 2023 to November 2024. At that time, she worked in one of the catering establishments in Slavyansk, which was visited by the military.

The detainee secretly filmed the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their cars on her phone camera while she was going to work. To conceal her identity, she pretended to be communicating via video chat at that moment.

The woman sent her video reports to Russian military intelligence through an employee of the Smolensk Hospital of the Russian Ministry of Defense on Telegram. The identity of the "contact" has already been identified by the Security Service.

The Russian woman recruited a resident of Sloviansk on one of the pro-Russian Telegram channels, where she left anti-Ukrainian comments.

Among the information that the detainee passed on to the curator was data on the location and movement of personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine deployed in the territories of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

The enemy later used this data to launch strikes.

During the searches, two mobile phones with evidence of work for Russian military intelligence were seized from the woman.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the detainee of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The suspect is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.