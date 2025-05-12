SBU: Rivne: Young men who tried to blow up police officers detained – photos

It is noted that the perpetrators were promised $2000 for the attack

Detainees (Photo: Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office)

In Rivne, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained two 18-year-old men suspected of attempting to blow up a police station near Rivne on the orders of Russia. This was reported by SBU and Office of the Prosecutor General.

It is noted that the police received an anonymous report of an allegedly found body of a person in an abandoned building outside the city with signs of violent death. When the police arrived at the scene, an explosion occurred, but no one was injured .

Law enforcement officers "hot on the trail" detained two local residents who, according to the investigation, were carrying out an order from the Russian special service. It is noted that their accomplice called the police.

According to the investigation, the young men were looking for "quick money" in one of the Telegram channels, where they received instructions on how to collect explosives and the coordinates of its components. It is noted that the detainees assembled two improvised explosive devices, equipping them with combat grenades, nuts and phones for remote detonation.

Both devices were installed in an abandoned building. And to track the moment of arrival of the police, the defendants installed motion sensors and video cameras with remote access for, preliminarily, "Russian special services".

After the explosion, the guys went home and hoped to "lay low" and receive the promised cryptocurrency transfer of $2000, but were detained. A second explosive device was found during the inspection of the attack site, which did not work.

Photo: SBU

Both defendants were notified of being suspected of a terrorist act. They are currently in custody and could face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.