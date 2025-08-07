SBU exposes seven organizers of schemes for tax evaders in three regions of Ukraine

The organizers helped conscripts avoid conscription for amounts ranging from $5000 to $11000 using various schemes

One of the detainees (Photo: SBU)

The Security Service and the National Police detained seven organizers of mobilization evasion schemes in Zakarpattia, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions. About this reports SBU.

According to law enforcement, in exchange for amounts ranging from $5000 to $11000, the organizers helped conscripts avoid conscription using various schemes.

In Zakarpattia, a Kyiv resident was detained for "transporting" fugitives to the western border under the guise of emergency medical care patients.

To do this, the detainee equipped his minibus with special signals and ambulance identification stickers. The organizer also turned on flashing beacons during the transportation of clients, trying to pass checkpoints without hindrance.

A 58-year-old repeat offender, previously convicted of robbery, was detained in Rakhiv district of the region, who was "suggesting" escape routes to the European Union to conscripts.

One of the options was to cross the border across the Tisza River.

In Cherkasy region, a resident of Zvenyhorod district was detained for selling fake certificates of disability to fugitives for their children to leave Ukraine without hindrance.

The detainee used his personal connections among local doctors to issue forged medical documents.

In Chernihiv region, four residents of Pryluky were exposed for "leaking" the locations of the Defense Forces, including mobile checkpoints of the TCC, to messengers.

Currently, all detainees have been notified of suspicion and are in custody. They face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU