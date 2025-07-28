National Police uncovers new schemes for "evaders" – the organizer himself left Ukraine and never returned

the "evaders" were offered several ways to escape abroad

Photo: National Police

A group that offered fugitives to travel abroad under the guise of truckers and tourists was exposed. The group's organizer left Ukraine and never returned, reports National Police of Ukraine.

According to the suspects' plan, crossing the border outside the checkpoint "cost" $11,000, leaving the country under the guise of a trucker with the driver's data entered into the Shlyakh system cost $14,000, and $17,000 was needed to buy a "passenger ticket" for a train heading to the EU and "bypass" the passport check.

According to the police, after choosing the method of escape from Ukraine, the client received further instructions and subsequently obtained the relevant necessary documents.

The organizer of the group, using the "mission" of the head of the charitable organization, left Ukraine and never returned.

He gave instructions to his executors by phone, and distributed the funds received from the scheme among his accomplices at his own discretion, the National Police reports.

The detainees face imprisonment for up to nine years with confiscation of property.

