SBU: "Mole" who prepared Russian strikes on Neptune anti-ship complexes detained

Detained (Photo: Security Service of Ukraine)

Law enforcement officers have detained a Ukrainian serviceman who, according to investigators, worked for the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate. The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office reported this.

According to the SBU, the man was detained by military counterintelligence with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky and the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Neizhpapa.

According to the investigation, he was preparing a Russian air attack on Ukrainian Neptune missile systems, which keep the coastal waters of the Black Sea under fire control. The detainee is a 33-year-old serviceman who was recruited by Russian military intelligence, better known as the GRU.

The special service claims that, on the instructions of the occupiers, the man was supposed to give them the geolocations of the unit where he serves and which guards the Neptune anti-ship complexes in southern Ukraine. If the relevant coordinates were received, the Russians planned to carry out a combined strike on them using drones and missiles.

Before the attack began, the supervisor had to warn the agent to move to a "safe" distance from the fire zone.

According to the SBU, the mobilized person came into the aggressor's field of vision while distributing pro-Russian comments in the chatbots of the Russian Ministry of Defense. The prosecutor's office specified that in early June 2025, he posted information on the Internet that was not allowed for publication.

Acting in the interests of the aggressor state, he published an image from Google Maps with data on the location of Defense Forces units on the official page of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs on the banned social network VKontakte.

A man has been charged with high treason committed during martial law. The suspect is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photo: SBU

On June 17, the SBU announced the detention in Kyiv of an agent of an elite unit of Russian military intelligence.

On June 18, it was reported that a "mole" among the military was exposed in the Cherkasy region, who is suspected of directing Russian strikes on Ukrainian soldiers.