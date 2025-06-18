SBU: Military man who corrected Russian strikes detained. He caused deaths of the Defense Forces soldiers

The detainee (Photo: SBU)

A military mole suspected of directing Russian strikes against the Defense Forces has been exposed in Cherkasy region. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine and State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the case file, the defendant conducted hostile attacks on the locations of the military unit in which he served, and beyond. He cooperated with the Russian special services "out of ideological convictions" and even refused to be rewarded.

From November 2024 to May 2025, the serviceman kept in touch via messenger with a former militant of the terrorist "DPR" who is currently serving in the Russian army. He passed him the exact coordinates of the location of units and military equipment, as well as personal data of servicemen, including names and phone numbers.

Law enforcers found that after passing on some of this information, the Russians fired a missile at the said military unit. At that moment, the suspect left for another region on a business trip.

Investigators also found out that the suspect passed the coordinates of military facilities in Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Rivne and Donetsk regions to the enemy. Ukrainian servicemen were killed in missile strikes.

With the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation exposed and detained the military man, and during the searches found evidence of cooperation with Russia. He was served a notice of suspicion of treason, and if proven guilty, he could face life imprisonment.

Currently, the soldier is in custody without bail.