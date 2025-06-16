The figures were directing enemy missiles at logistics centers and reserve command posts of Ukrainian troops.

Two perpetrators of Russian strikes on the Mykolaiv region have been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, the Security Service of Ukraine reports .

As the investigation established, the defendants were directing Russian missiles at logistics centers and reserve command posts of Ukrainian troops.

According to the case materials, the adjusters are two local residents who acted separately and whom the Russians recruited in Telegram channels in search of "easy money."

One of the convicted is a 44-year-old security guard for a private company from Snihurivka, who monitored the bases and routes of movement of Ukrainian troops towards the front line.

He "merged" the collected coordinates into the chatbot of Sergey Lebedev (known under the pseudonym #Shaggy#), who is hiding in Donetsk and works for the Federal Security Service and military intelligence of Russia, law enforcement officials report.

Another convict is a 47-year-old unemployed man from Mykolaiv, who spied on the locations of the city's defenders.

The man sent agent "reports" via messenger to the FSB curator in the form of photos of potential targets with a reference to the location.

SBU officers detained one of the men in June 2023, the other in December 2024. During the searches, phones containing evidence of their collaboration with the enemy were seized from them.

Based on the evidence collected by SBU investigators, the court found both detainees guilty of high treason committed under martial law.

On April 23, it became known that a railway worker who "drained" the routes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces trains received 15 years in prison.

On April 30, it was reported that the Gauleiter of Novaya Kakhovka was sentenced in absentia to almost 10 years in prison on suspicion of collaborationist activities.