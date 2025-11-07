SBU recognizes Moscow mayor as an accomplice in military aggression against Ukraine

Sergei Sobyanin, who has been head of the Russian capital for 15 years, is charged with a crime of aggression

Photo: Kremlin press service

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion in absentia to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. He is charged with aiding and abetting in the conduct of an aggressive war against Ukraine, according to the websites of the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General .

Investigators have collected evidence that may indicate that Sobyanin deliberately facilitated Russian aggression and provided resources for its continuation.

In particular, he organized mobilization processes, which allowed the Russian army to be replenished by 100,000 people, and introduced financial incentives for mobilized people and their families.

A separate charge is the construction of fortifications in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. For this purpose, Sobyanin engaged equipment and employees of Moscow utilities - Mosvodokanal, Mosgaz and Moskollector.

It was also found that the mayor of Moscow contributed to the development of the Russian military-industrial complex, in particular the production of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and unmanned systems.

"Sobyanin's actions are a deliberate contribution to the implementation of Russia's criminal policy of seizing Ukrainian territories," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement .

Under Article 27(5), Article 28(1), Article 437(2) of the Criminal Code, Sobyanin faces 12 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment if arrested.