SBU: SBU detains five organizers of schemes for tax evaders in three regions of Ukraine

Detainees forged documents for tax evaders for amounts ranging from $6000 to $15000

One of the detainees (Photo: SBU)

Five organizers of mobilization evasion schemes have been detained in Kyiv, Dnipro and Zakarpattia. About this reports Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in exchange for amounts ranging from $6000 to $15000, the organizers forged documents on the basis of which men of military age could avoid military service.

In Kyiv, the SBU military counterintelligence detained a unit commander of a military unit in northern Ukraine who was selling "deferments" from service.

In exchange for money, the detainee arranged for evaders to work and study at a Kyiv university. At the same time, the clients were enrolled in the university only "on paper" and did not physically appear there, the SBU notes.

To implement the scheme, the man used personal connections among the officials of the educational institution.

In addition, he forged medical certificates of disability and sold fake diplomatic certificates. For this purpose, he used fake forms and stamps of state institutions.

In Dnipro, SBU military counterintelligence officers exposed three officials of the district military enlistment and recruitment office who received bribes for unjustified "write-offs" of potentially mobilized persons for health reasons.

The head of the military registration and reservation department of the military registration and enlistment office and two of his subordinates were involved in organizing the fraud. According to the case, 37 persons liable for military service used their "services".

In Zakarpattia, the head of the neurological department, a member of the MEC, was suspected of writing "severe" diagnoses to evaders and issuing them fake disabilities.

The detainees face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU