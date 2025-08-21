SBU: SBU exposes "mole" in Ukrainian marines' brigade, who corrected Russian strikes and recruited military

The detainee was the commander of a platoon of unmanned aerial vehicles of one of the Ukrainian Marine brigades

The detainee (Photo: SBU)

Law enforcers detained an officer in one of the marine brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who, according to the investigation, was involved in the crime,adjusted Russian strikes and recruited other soldiers of the unit. About reports Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the SBU, the suspect was an officer, a platoon commander of unmanned aerial vehicles of one of the Ukrainian marines brigades fighting on the southern front.

According to the case file, the detainee passed the geolocation of his unit to the Russians to adjust enemy fire on Ukrainian defenders.

Additionally, he directed Russian air attacks on reserve command posts of adjacent military units of the Defense Forces and their ammunition depots.

Law enforcement officials note that another task of the suspect was to find potential candidates for recruitment to the FSB's agent apparatus.

According to the investigation, he tried to persuade other military units to cooperate with Russia, which he reported to his supervisor.

At the final stage of the special operation, the SBU military counterintelligence detained the suspect at the place of his unit's base.

During the searches, a flash drive with classified information that he was supposed to pass to the FSB was seized from the detainee. Two phones were also found, which he used to contact his curator.

According to the investigation, the Russian secret service recruited the soldier through his relatives from the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region.

SBU investigators in Mykolaiv region served him with a notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law.

The detainee is being held without bail and faces life imprisonment.