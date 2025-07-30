SBU: SBU detains mole preparing Russian strike on F-16 and Mirage 2000 airfields

The detainee was a pilot-instructor, a major of one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces air brigades

The detainee (Photo: SBU)

Law enforcement officers detained a pilot-instructor of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who, according to the investigation, was passing information to prepare new Russian missile and drone attacks on air force facilities. About reports Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the SBU, the priority targets were airfields where F-16, Mirage 2000 and Su-24 aircraft were based. The detainee collected the coordinates of the location of these aircraft, schedules and the principle of their departure.

In addition, in order to ensure the success of the Russian strike, the man prepared and handed over to the occupiers an analytical note on the tactics he believed to be necessary for launching combined strikes.

This was to allow the Russians to strike bypassing" the protection of the relevant military facilities, the investigation notes.

Secondly, the pilot passed on to Russian military intelligence the personal data of Ukrainian pilots, their aircraft's tail numbers and weapons, and the tactics of combat missions.

For the sake of secrecy, the man communicated with the Russian secret service through an anonymous email channel and used "secret chats" in messengers.

The unit in which the detainee served performs combat missions to shoot down missiles and drones, as well as practicing on ground targets, supporting the Ukrainian army's air operations.

SBU investigators plan to serve the man a notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law.

He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.