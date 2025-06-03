SBU: SBU: Russian agent got a job at construction of Ukrainian Armed Forces command posts to guide missiles

The suspect passed the occupants the geolocation of the facilities and told about the engineering features of potential targets

Detained (Photo: Security Service of Ukraine)

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers detained a man who, according to investigators, had taken a job building command posts for the Defense Forces to direct Russian missiles at them. This was reported by and Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the intelligence service, the agent of the Russian Federal Security Service was a 32-year-old employee of a construction company that builds backup command posts for the city's defenders. He got a job to correct Russian missile and bomb attacks on the newly built facilities.

The SBU established that the man learned the coordinates of these locations when he was installing ventilation systems for underground shelters of reserve command posts. He passed the occupiers the geolocations of the facilities and told them about the engineering features of potential targets.

For conspiracy purposes, the detainee deleted all correspondence with the curator from his phone after each communication session. SBU cyber specialists exposed and documented the Kharkiv resident's contacts with the occupiers, and at the final stage of the operation detained him at home.

During the investigation, it was found that he was recording the movement of Ukrainian armored vehicles towards the front line. The man was filming covertly on his phone camera when he was returning home after his work shift.

He was served a notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law. The defendant is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.