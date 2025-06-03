SBU: Kharkiv: Russian mole in National Guard assault brigade detained

The FSB promised the man to organize his "evacuation" to Russia across the front line in the Kharkiv sector

Detainee (Photo: Security Service of Ukraine)

A member of the National Guard of Ukraine suspected of treason was detained in Kharkiv. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine and Office of the Prosecutor General.

The SBU, with the assistance of the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and the NGU command, exposed another agent of the Russian Federal Security Service. He was a 42-year-old local mobilized soldier who served in an assault brigade of the National Guard.

According to the investigation, he adjusted Russian air attacks to the locations of "his" unit. While serving as a platoon commander, he "leaked" to the occupiers the coordinates of the headquarters, training centers and reserve posts of the military unit where he served.

He was also supposed to hand over to the curator the lists of brigade officers and its strength from company to battalion.

After passing on the intelligence, the FSB promised the man to organize his "evacuation" to Russia across the front line in the Kharkiv sector.

A phone with evidence of his work for the FSB was seized from the detainee. The secret service claims that the man, on his own initiative, came to the Russian secret service through his relatives – former Russian military officers living in Russia.

The man was served a notice of suspicion of high treason and a measure of restraint in the form of detention was imposed on him. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photo: SBU

Photo: OGP