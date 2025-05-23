The suspect was recruited while he was looking for "easy money" on Telegram, law enforcement officials say

Detained (Photo: SBU)

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a cadet of a leading military institute suspected of preparing a Russian missile strike on the facilities of the educational institution where he was training, the SBU press service reported .

According to the investigation, in order to complete this task, the man marked on maps the coordinates of the institute's training buildings, training grounds, and barracks, as well as the production facilities of enterprises of the military-industrial sector of Ukraine, where field training for cadets was held.

Evidence (Photo: CBU)

In addition, while at these locations, the detainee took hidden photos of objects with reference to the area.

The SBU claims that he prepared "reports" for sending to a curator from the Federal Security Service of Russia, in which he outlined the schedule of the cadets' stay at various facilities.

The figure came to the attention of Russians when he was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

Law enforcement officers detained a man on the university's premises. He was charged with treason committed during martial law.

The detainee is being held without bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.