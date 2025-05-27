SBU: A "mole" who planned to join the occupation army was detained in Kirovohrad region

The suspect was hoping for an "evacuation" to the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region

SBU employee (Photo: SBU press service)

Law enforcement officers have detained a serviceman who, according to investigators, worked for the Russian Federal Security Service and was planning to join the occupation army, the Security Service of Ukraine reported.

The man was detained by the SBU military counterintelligence with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky. The detainee is a 32-year-old driver-electrician of a military unit in the Kirovohrad region, who was correcting Russian air attacks on the central region of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the man collected coordinates of Defense Forces hospitals and other medical institutions where Ukrainian soldiers were being treated. In addition, he "leaked" to the occupiers the routes of movement of his military unit's units towards the front, as well as the types of their weapons.

After completing the tasks, the man hoped to be "evacuated" to the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region, where he planned to join the Russian occupation groups and fight against Ukraine.

The suspect was detained while conducting visual reconnaissance near a military facility. A phone containing evidence of working for the enemy was seized from him.

The SBU claims that the man came to the attention of the occupiers as the author of anti-Ukrainian comments in Telegram channels. During recruitment, the Russian special service promised him money, which he never received.

The military man was charged with high treason. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photo: SBU

On May 21, 2025, it was reported that a 47-year-old local engineer was detained in the Odessa region, suspected of attempting to steal secret documentation for the production of components for the latest automotive equipment of the Defense Forces.

On May 23, the SBU reported the detention of a cadet of a leading military institute, who is suspected of preparing a Russian missile strike on the facilities of the educational institution where he was training.