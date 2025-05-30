Russian agent who was targeting missiles at military airfields detained – SSU

The intelligence service notes that its cyber specialists managed to prevent a series of air attacks

Photo: SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine announced the detention of a resident of the Khmelnytskyi region, who is suspected of directing Russian missiles at the airfields of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The special service notes that its cyber specialists managed to prevent a series of air attacks by the occupiers on the aviation infrastructure of the Defense Forces.

"As a result of a special operation in the Khmelnytskyi region, the SSU detained an agent of the Federal Security Service who was collecting intelligence for the fire attack on airfields of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in western Ukraine," the report says.

According to the investigation, the suspect turned out to be a local unemployed man, aged 53, who came into the attention of the invaders by leaving pro-Kremlin comments in Telegram channels.

The suspect's main task was to identify the Ukrainian Armed Forces' runways in the western regions and track the "schedule" of combat sorties at airfields – the occupiers planned to use this data for missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian military aviation, the SSU notes.

However, the agency adds, SSU cyber specialists managed to expose the man early, document his intelligence activities step by step – and after carrying out special measures to secure Defense Forces locations, the suspect was detained at his place of residence.

"During the search, his phone was seized, on which he was accumulating information and preparing a "report" for the FSB," the special service notes.

The detainee was informed of suspicion of treason committed during martial law. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The man is currently in custody.