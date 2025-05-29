SBU: Taxi driver in Dnipro corrected Russian strikes on the city, detained

The detainee (Photo: SBU)

A 38-year-old taxi driver suspected of coordinating Russian missile and drone attacks on the city was detained in Dnipro. This was reported to by Security Service of Ukraine.

As law enforcement officers established, the man was recruited by the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB). His task was to prepare the coordinates of potential targets of the occupiers. To identify the necessary objects, he drove around the city and its surroundings in his own car under the guise of a taxi.

According to the investigation, the man was recording the places with the highest concentration of vehicles and personnel of Ukrainian troops while transporting clients. He also tried to reconnoiter air defense positions so that the enemy could bypass them during attacks.

The defendant was detained "red-handed" when he was filming the perimeter of a military facility on his phone. He planned to send the footage to his "FSB supervisor" via an anonymous chat in a messenger, but did not have time.

Investigators served the detainee with a notice of suspicion of high treason. He is currently in custody and could face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.