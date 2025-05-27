Court sends to jail for 15 years the adjuster of Russian attacks in Odesa and Zhytomyr

SSU (Illustrative photo: ssu.gov.ua)

A Russian agent who corrected Russian missile and drone strikes on Odesa and Zhytomyr has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported to by Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the case file, the 19-year-old Odesa resident was remotely recruited by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). His task was to correct enemy strikes on the Defense Forces, in particular on the headquarters and logistics centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At first, he performed tasks in Odesa, and then the occupiers "sent" him to Zhytomyr, where he deliberately rented housing near a military unit. The Russian agent was supposed to find out the time intervals of the highest concentration of personnel and equipment at the facility.

The Russians planned to use the obtained data to inflict maximum damage during an air strike on the military base. The SBU managed to expose the man at the initial stage of his intelligence activities and disrupted the enemy's plans. The agent was detained red-handed in June 2024, when he was spying near a sensitive facility.

The locations of the Defense Forces were secured, and all the detainee's crimes were documented – his phone with the necessary evidence was seized. The man was notified of suspicion of high treason, and the court found him guilty and sentenced him to 15 years.