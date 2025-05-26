Another railway worker received 15 years in prison for spying on Ukrainian Army trains

Convicted employee of Ukrzaliznytsia (Photo: Office of the Chief Prosecutor)

A 45-year-old employee of the Chernihiv branch of Ukrzaliznytsia, who passed on data on the movement of Defense Forces equipment to the enemy, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was found guilty of high treason. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office .

The convict conducted reconnaissance and collected information regarding the movement and location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Chernihiv and the Chernihiv region.

According to the case materials, the man used his workplace at the railway station to covertly photograph and record the routes with stops of freight trains transporting armored vehicles, artillery systems, and ammunition to the front.

He also informed the enemy about the location of military-industrial complex facilities in the region.

The Chernihiv resident sent the collected data via the Telegram messenger along with the marks on Google Maps screenshots.

The convict was recruited by Russian special services in February 2024 while communicating on Telegram. The Security Service of Ukraine detained him in the Chernihiv region in the spring of 2024.

The court found the railway worker guilty of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This is the second case in a month when an employee of Ukrzaliznytsia has been found guilty of treason for "merging" data about trains with cargo for the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the enemy.

At the end of April , a 42-year-old assistant train driver who spied on military trains in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions received 15 years in prison.