The SBU announced the detention of a teenager who "destroyed" locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Detained teenager (Photo: SBU)

The Security Service of Ukraine announced the detention of a 17-year-old resident of the city of Lozov, Kharkiv region, who was spying on Defense Forces locations in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to the investigation, the teenager traveled by regular buses across the eastern regions and recorded military facilities on his phone's camera. In particular, during one of his reconnaissance sorties, he filmed a military column traveling to the front line.

In order not to arouse suspicion while collecting information about the locations of Ukrainian troops, the guy used the "legend" of finding the nearest post office.

According to the SBU, after returning home, the suspect began preparing a report for a Russian handler who recruited him on Telegram, promising him quick earnings. The Russian military planned to use the agent's data to prepare new strikes on the regions.

After the exposure of the Russian informant, the SBU took comprehensive measures to secure Defense Forces locations.

The teenager was detained at his place of residence. During the search, a phone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from him.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators informed the suspect of suspicion. He is in custody. The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison.