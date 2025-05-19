In Kyiv, the Russian special service planned to blow up the local Territorial Recruitment Center and recruited a 17-year-old boy for this purpose. This was reported to by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and noted that the terrorist attack was prevented.

It is noted that the detainee was a minor who is already suspected of setting fire to military vehicles, but the court released him from custody to house arrest. According to the case file, the young man came back to the curator of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) and said that he was ready to perform new tasks.

SBU officers managed to "intercept" a new enemy mission – the young man was supposed to blow up the administrative building of the Kyiv shopping center. The occupants provided him with the coordinates of a cache with homemade plastid-based explosives, which he was to plant under the walls of the military facility. The FSB planned to remotely detonate the explosive device together with the perpetrator, the SBU said .

The teenager was detained red-handed when he took the explosives and was heading to the "target". He was notified of being suspected of preparing a terrorist attack. The issue of additionally qualifying his actions as high treason is also being decided .

The detainee is currently in custody and could face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Photo: SBU