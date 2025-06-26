SBU: SBU: Russian agent tried to blow up National Guard officer in Kyiv by luring him to "date" with girl

The suspect (Photo: SBU)

Law enforcement officers have detained a man suspected of trying to kill a member of the National Guard of Ukraine on the orders of Russian special services. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine and National Police.

According to the investigation, the detainee was supposed to commit a series of terrorist attacks in the northern regions of Ukraine. One of his tasks was to eliminate the military NGU in Kyiv.

For this purpose, the guardsman was lured to one of the capital's courtyards under the guise of a "date" with a girl from a "dating chat". When the serviceman arrived at the location, the Russians remotely detonated an improvised explosive device that was in a scooter parked next to the "date". No one was injured in the incident.

Law enforcement officers detained a 19-year-old resident of Kyiv region who was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels. After being recruited, he arrived in Kyiv, settled in a rented apartment and made explosives on the instructions of his supervisor, the SBU said.

The man then purchased a scooter, hiding explosives in the trunk, and delivered it to the site of the planned attack. After the failed attempt, he received a new task: to arrive in the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, check into a hotel and prepare for new tasks. One of them was to set fire to a military vehicle, and the other was to prepare a terrorist attack.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect immediately after setting fire to the car. During the search, components for explosives and a phone with evidence of working for the enemy were seized from the detainee.

The man was served a notice of suspicion of committing a terrorist act. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: SBU