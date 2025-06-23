SBU: In Kharkiv, Russian agents commit terrorist attack against military, luring him to "meeting"

The occupiers engaged two Kharkiv residents aged 35 and 33 to commit a terrorist attack against the Ukrainian defender, police said

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers detained two men who, according to the investigation, committed a terrorist attack to kill a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine and National Police.

on June 14, Russian special services attempted to kill a Ukrainian serviceman with an improvised explosive device. The explosion occurred around 20:00 at the entrance of a five-story building in Saltiv district, where the occupiers lured the man under the guise of meeting an allegedly familiar girl, the SBU said.

As a result of the explosion, the man received multiple shrapnel wounds, but his condition is now stabilized.

To prepare the terrorist attack, the occupiers remotely recruited two local unemployed people, one of whom is a repeat offender with a criminal record for theft. Both came to the attention of the aggressor when they were looking for "easy" money on Telegram channels.

Under the instructions of enemy special services, the agents made explosives, which they "reinforced" with nuts and equipped with a phone for remote detonation. They hid the finished device at the site of the planned terrorist attack and disguised a phone camera with remote access for the occupiers under a garbage can opposite .

With the help of the gadget, Russian special services tracked the arrival of the Ukrainian Armed Forces "at the location" and remotely activated the explosives.

According to the police, the 35-year-old man purchased all the necessary components for the manufacture of an explosive device and assembled it. He involved his 33-year-old friend in the actual installation of the explosive on the spot.

Both men were served a notice of suspicion in connection with the crimes under three articles:

→ a terrorist act committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons;

→ illegal manufacture of an explosive device;

→ illegal possession and carrying of an explosive device without a legal permit.

The suspects are being held without bail. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

