In Ukraine, a Russian serviceman who executed two Ukrainian soldiers and was later captured was suspected. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine and Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, on January 9 this year, a Russian soldier, together with other accomplices, shot two captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the fighting in the Kursk sector. The prosecutor's office clarified that this happened near the village of Guevo, Suzhansky district, Kursk region.

However, two days later, a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group was found and attacked by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces soldiers. As a result of the engagement, the enemy unit was partially destroyed and the perpetrator was captured.

The suspect is a shooter from the 40th Separate Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces. During the investigation, he tried to conceal the fact of his crime, but the SBU collected substantiated evidence of his guilt.

It was found out that both Ukrainian soldiers were captured after a battle with a Russian subversive group that covertly approached the front lines of the Defense Forces. Having temporarily seized a dugout, the Russian military took the prisoners to an open area and shot them in the back with machine guns.

The Russian soldier is charged with violating the laws and customs of war, which led to the death of people. He faces life imprisonment.

