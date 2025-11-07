SBU: "Somalia" militant traveled to Volyn region and planned to obtain Ukrainian passport

SBU: Member of DNR terrorist organization planned to travel to EU with Ukrainian passport, says special service

Photo: SBU

a militant of the DPR terrorist organization, who was "written off" after being wounded, went to Volyn region under the guise of an IDP and planned to obtain a Ukrainian passport to move to the European Union. This was reported to by Security Service of Ukraine.

Counterintelligence prevented a militant from escaping from Ukraine by detaining him in a hotel in Kovel, Volyn region.

According to the investigation, the suspect was a resident of the temporarily occupied Donetsk who joined the Russian-controlled armed group Somali in 2015.

As a militant, he participated in the battles for the Donetsk airport, where he was wounded and "written off". At the end of October 2025, he traveled to the western border of Ukraine under the guise of an IDP to obtain a passport and move to the EU.

The SBU said it had established the man's whereabouts in advance and detained him while he was preparing to escape.

Information on the possible involvement of the detainee in Russian special services agents who could have planned his "business trip" to conduct subversive activities in the EU is also being checked.

During searches in the hotel room, passports of the Russian Federation and the DPR, as well as a "military ticket" and chevrons of the armed forces of the aggressor state were found.

The detainee was suspected under articles on high treason under martial law and participation in illegal armed groups. The man was arrested without bail and faces 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.