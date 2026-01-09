"Schemes": Million-dollar bail for two MPs in case of bribes for voting

Court (Photo: Pexels)

Almost UAH 36.7 million was posted as bail for MPs from "Servants of the People" Olga Savchenko and Yevhen Pivovarov, who are suspected of receiving undue advantage for voting in the Verkhovna Rada. About reported journalists of the Schemes project (Radio Liberty), citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to journalists, on January 8, one of Savchenko's lawyers, Ihor Fomin, paid UAH 16.6 million for the defendant in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau case.

According to the lawyer, some of the funds are his own. Another part he "had to borrow" due to the large amount of bail in this case. He added that now the prosecution and defense will continue to work within the pre-trial investigation.

On the same day, bail for MP Pyvovarov was paid by seven individuals in payments ranging from UAH 150,000 to UAH 5 million. The total amount is almost UAH 20 million.