Scholz and Zelenskyy inspect Ukraine's new drones resembling Russia's Shahed, Lancet - photos

Ukrainian-manufactured UAVs, along with drones developed in cooperation with German companies, were presented at the exhibition

Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspected the latest weaponry in Kyiv, including drones, FPV drones, ground-based robotic systems, and a drone swarm control system equipped with automated target detection and engagement.

The exhibition featured drones produced in Ukraine, as well as those developed locally in collaboration with German companies.

One of the drones displayed integrates German-made artificial intelligence systems for automatic target guidance, while another is the product of a localized German company that has established a production and maintenance center in Ukraine for previously supplied weaponry.

Representatives of the manufacturers briefed Zelenskyy and Scholz on the capabilities of the aerial and ground-based unmanned systems and their operational features. They also demonstrated combat applications of Ukrainian systems with computer vision, automated targeting, and guidance technologies.

Photos released by the President's Office show two drone models resembling Russian counterparts: one UAV resembles the Shahed, and another, partially visible on the left in another image, resembles the Lancet.

Photo: Office of the President

Photo: Office of the President

Lancets are among the most effective drones used by Russian forces at the frontline, mainly deployed to damage or destroy large targets such as artillery systems and air defense units. They are produced in two variants: the heavier Lancet-3 (12 kg) and the lighter Lancet-1 (5 kg).