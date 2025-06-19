Screams, psychological pressure, and gunshots. A BZVP instructor told how the training in technical medicine is conducted

This is done so that recruits can operate in stressful conditions

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Tactical medicine training as part of basic combined arms training is accompanied by screams, psychological pressure, and the sounds of gunfire so that mobilized personnel can work in stressful conditions. This was stated by Yevhen, an instructor at one of the Ground Forces training centers, in a comment for LIGA.net's analysis of basic combined arms training.

He stated that some servicemen do not fully understand tactical pre-hospital care, although, in fact, this is one of the most important knowledge – how to save the life of yourself and your comrade.

"That's why, before we conduct practical classes in tactical medicine, we always prepare cadets psychologically so that they understand how important it is," explained Yevhen.

According to him, cadets are shown training films that use augmented reality. Recruits are shown what injuries a person can face in their first battle – critical arterial bleeding, loss of limbs.

These examples teach the military how important it is to provide first aid correctly and quickly, to apply a tourniquet to save a life. The cadets also undergo simulation classes.

"That is, it's not just about putting up a tourniquet. Various scenarios are played out that can happen on the battlefield, according to which the recruit must act," the instructor noted.

Yevhen said that real blood simulators and special mannequins are used. Skills are practiced on instructors or cadets.

"Everything so that a person understands what providing assistance looks like in practice. This is accompanied by screams, psychological pressure using simulated means: smoke, grenades, and blank shots, so that people can work in stressful conditions," he said.

The instructor stated that it doesn't feel the same as being under bullets and on the front lines. But applying a tourniquet in a calm state is one thing. Applying a tourniquet when everything around is exploding and time is ticking by seconds is another, he added.

On April 5, 2025, Syrsky stated that following the increase in the duration of basic combined arms training in the Ukrainian army, work is ongoing to improve its quality.

Later, the General Staff explained how the basic combined arms training program had changed.