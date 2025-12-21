The Republican is convinced that Trump should "change the rules of the game" and pursue Russian tankers in the same way as Venezuelan vessels

Lindsey Graham (Photo: ERA)

The US should confiscate Russian tankers carrying oil if the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will once again reject peace in Ukraine. About this said republican senator Lindsay Graham on NBC News.

He noted that the United States continues to try to "lure" Putin to the negotiating table, but he continues to reject their efforts. If the Russian dictator refuses to end the full-scale war this time, Graham hopes that the US president will Donald Trump will sign his bill, which is supported by 85 co-authors.

"Impose duties on countries like China that buy cheap Russian oil. He will declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for the abduction of 20,000 Ukrainian children. And most importantly, it will confiscate ships transporting sanctioned Russian oil, as is done in Venezuela," the senator said.

He believes that if Russia refuses again, the United States should "change the rules of the game" and provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles to strike at drone and missile production sites in Russia.