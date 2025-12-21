Senator Graham: If Russia refuses peace, the US should arrest its ships and give Ukraine Tomahawk
The US should confiscate Russian tankers carrying oil if the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will once again reject peace in Ukraine. About this said republican senator Lindsay Graham on NBC News.
He noted that the United States continues to try to "lure" Putin to the negotiating table, but he continues to reject their efforts. If the Russian dictator refuses to end the full-scale war this time, Graham hopes that the US president will Donald Trump will sign his bill, which is supported by 85 co-authors.
"Impose duties on countries like China that buy cheap Russian oil. He will declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for the abduction of 20,000 Ukrainian children. And most importantly, it will confiscate ships transporting sanctioned Russian oil, as is done in Venezuela," the senator said.
He believes that if Russia refuses again, the United States should "change the rules of the game" and provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles to strike at drone and missile production sites in Russia.
- december 10, Trump reportedmr. Kabbah said that his country had seized the largest tanker off the coast of Venezuela.
- on December 17, it was reported that the United States introduced a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela's ports.
- on December 20, US Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem confirmedthat the Coast Guard intercepted a tanker docked in Venezuela
- on December 21, Reuters reported that the US intercepted the second onee ship off the coast of Venezuela this weekend.
