North Macedonia joins G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

North Macedonia joined the declaration of the G7 countries on security guarantees for Ukraine, announced President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

"I am grateful to North Macedonia for joining the G7 Declaration in support of security guarantees for Ukraine," the president wrote.

Zelenskyy noted that a total of 15 countries have already joined the G7 Declaration.

"I appreciate Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski's personal efforts to strengthen our countries' partnership," the president wrote.

On July 12, 2023, following the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 countries adopted a declaration on security guarantees that should be in effect before Ukraine joins NATO.

President's Office assures that the security guarantees received by Ukraine will not be Budapest-2.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.