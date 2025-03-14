Shmyhal denies negotiations on territorial concessions, despite Washington's statements

The head of government stressed that Ukraine is not going to cede its territories. According to him, this is a clear position of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Cabinet of Ministers press service)

Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s Prime Minister, firmly denied any directives from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiate territorial giveaways, addressing lawmakers during a government question hour in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

"There have been no instructions — not now, not ever — to discuss territorial concessions with anyone," Shmyhal declared, responding to speculation following Ukraine-U.S. talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

He underscored Zelenskyy’s oft-repeated position: "Ukraine will not yield its territories. Territorial integrity and sovereignty are our top priority, enshrined in the UN Charter and international law."

The statement clashes with U.S. remarks post-Jeddah, where Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged territorial issues were raised, and President Donald Trump later mused that the U.S. had "discussed with Ukraine land and pieces of land that would be kept and lost."

The March 11 Jeddah talks secured a U.S.-Ukraine deal for a 30-day ceasefire, set to begin once Russia agrees, according to Zelenskyy.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has voiced support for the U.S. proposal but attached steep demands — halting Ukraine’s mobilization and military aid during the truce.