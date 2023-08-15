Sweden to announce $314m military aid package for Ukraine

Swedish defence minister Pal Jonson on Monday announced the drawing up of a new military support package to Ukraine worth SEK 3.4 billion (USD 313.5 million).

The new military aid package will be Sweden's 13th to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, Reuters reports, taking the total value of the Nordic country's such aid to roughly 20 billion crowns.

It is expected to consist mainly of ammunition and spare parts to previously delivered weapon systems.

"We have to prepare ourselves for the fact this could be a long-lasting war and we also have a long-term perspective so that we can support those platforms that we are sending to Ukraine in a lasting manner," Mr Jonson told journalists.

The package, which will include spare parts for Archer high-precision artillery guns, will be significantly bigger than the previous one, which amounted to SEK 250 million.

