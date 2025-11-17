Sibiga cited two figures for those who say that "ordinary Russians" are allegedly innocent of the war

The Foreign Minister responded to the supporters of the position that the aggressor in the war is allegedly only Putin, the regime and its army

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: ERA)

During the Third Reich, approximately 800,000 out of 80 million Germans were arrested for disobedience and protests against the war, while in modern Russia, only about 20,000 out of 145 million have been arrested for disagreeing and taking an anti-war stance. This was emphasized by Foreign Minister Andrei Sibiga, commenting on the situation with "extraordinary Russians".

"800 000 і 20 000. Remember these two figures the next time someone, including the Russian liberal opposition, tells you that "ordinary Russians are not guilty," he said .

See also Justice does not guarantee fairness. International Lawyer on Russian Crimes and Trials

According to the minister, Russians either have more brainwashed brains than the Germans in the Third Reich, or they are more cowardly, or they support aggression more – or all of the above.

"This is a complete moral disaster: a nation to the east of Europe is full of aggression, hatred of other nations and a willingness to commit the most heinous crimes. Russians are perpetrators, accomplices or aiders and abettors of atrocities, including the killing of civilians, including children, rape and other war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide," Sibiga said .

He is convinced that Russia as a state and Russian criminals at all levels must be brought to justice.

The Foreign Minister reminded that this week the world will mark the 80th anniversary of the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg and called for the widest possible international support for bringing Russia and Russians to justice.

"We have a number of tools: national jurisdictions; the ICC to prosecute those responsible for atrocities; Special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, which will deal with the political and military leadership of Russia; as well as all steps that will make "ordinary" Russians feel the consequences of their choices," he emphasized.