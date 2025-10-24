The vast majority of Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards Russia and Russians – KIIS poll

According to sociologists, 91% of Ukrainians have a negative attitude toward Russia, while 85% of Russians living in the aggressor country have such an attitude

The vast majority of Ukrainians have a poor attitude toward Russia, slightly less toward Russians living in Russia. The trend toward negative attitudes toward Russia continues. This is evidenced by the results of a survey, conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

According to sociologists, in 2024, the rates of attitudes toward Russia were 93% and 3%, respectively. The difference compared to the current figures is within the statistical margin of error, meaning that there were no changes over the year. Therefore, the trend that has been observed since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022 – a consistently negative attitude toward Russia and Russians – continues.

Dynamics of attitudes towards Russia 2008-2024 (Photo: KIIS))

When asked by sociologists "How do you feel about Russians in general?", only 8% of respondents said "good", while 85% said they felt badly.

The figures for 2024 were almost identical, so the situation did not change during the year. As of September 2025, the vast majority of Ukrainians in all regions – from 91% in the West to 73% in the East – had a poor attitude toward Russians living in Russia. The share of those who continue to treat them well does not exceed 14% (in the East).

Dynamics of attitudes toward Russians living in Russia (Photo: KIIS)

Attitudes toward Russians living in Russia in the regional dimension (Photo: KIIS)

82% of all respondents (83% in the West, 84% in the Center, 76% in the South, and 78% in the East) said that Russians who live in Russia should not be allowed to enter Ukraine at all.

According to sociologists, when Ukrainians express their critical opinion of Russians living in Russia, it is more likely to be a "political" definition of Russians, not an ethnic one.

According to sociologists, the attitude toward Ukrainians in Russia is slightly better than toward Russians, but it is also clearly negative: 49% of respondents believe that Ukrainians in Russia should not be allowed to enter Ukraine at all.

The survey was conducted on September 2-14, 2025 on KIIS's own initiative. Sociologists interviewed 1,023 respondents over the age of 18 who live in the government-controlled territory of Ukraine by phone. Under normal circumstances, the margin of error would not exceed 4.1%, but in times of war, a certain systematic deviation may be added.