KIIS: 54% of Ukrainians strongly oppose any territorial concessions

According to the poll, most Ukrainians are ready to continue the resistance and reject unacceptable demands for their territories

Kyiv (Photo: Depositphotos)

The vast majority of Ukrainians continue to oppose any territorial concessions to Russia to end the war. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology between September 19 and October 5, 2025.

"54% of Ukrainians are categorically against any territorial concessions (52% in early summer 2025). Ready to accept certain territorial losses – 38% (previously the same number)," the sociologists' report says.

Infographics: KIIS

According to the survey, as of the fall of 2025, the situation has hardly changed compared to May and early June.

After the experiment conducted in February, sociologists formulated three alternative theses, which more clearly specified what they meant by "territorial concessions" .

"When it comes to officially recognizing certain territories as part of Russia, the vast majority (67%) are against it. Ready to accept – 24%. Compared to May-June, the situation has not changed much," KIIS noted .

The overwhelming majority of respondents – 71% – reject the transfer of territories controlled by Ukraine to Russia. Only 19% are ready to accept it. In May-June, 78% categorically rejected this option, while 15% were ready to accept it.

When it comes to freezing the front line without officially recognizing any occupied territories as part of Russia, , 56% categorically reject this option, and 35% are ready for it.

At the same time, since May-June, the willingness to accept this option has decreased: the share of those who may agree has dropped from 43% to 35%. The share of those who strongly oppose it increased from 48% to 56%.

Infographics: KIIS

In all regions, the option of officially recognizing certain territories as part of Russia or even transferring the territories currently controlled by Ukraine to Russia does not enjoy support. However, support for the option of de facto recognition of Russia's control over certain territories increases from 26% in the West to 46% in the East.

KIIS Executive Director Anton Grushetsky, commenting on the results of the survey, noted that the option of officially recognizing certain territories as part of Russia or the option of transferring the territories currently controlled by Ukraine to Russia are "unviable" from the point of view of Ukrainian public opinion and are doomed to categorical rejection.

The survey was conducted from September 19 to October 5, 2025 on KIIS's own initiative. The sociologists interviewed 2015 respondents aged 18 and older who live in the government-controlled areas of Ukraine by phone. Under normal circumstances, the margin of error would not exceed 2.9%, but in times of war, a certain systematic deviation may be added.