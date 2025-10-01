81% of Ukrainians believe that the country has not done enough to prepare for the invasion – KIIS poll
The vast majority (81%) of Ukrainians continue to believe that Ukraine has not done enough to prepare for a full-scale Russian invasion. About this testify results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).
Of these, 37% believe that the state rather made insufficient efforts, although it did do something. Another 44% are convinced that the preparations were completely insufficient.
At the same time, 16% of respondents believe that Ukraine has done rather or completely enough to prepare. Of these, 14% said that the country had rather done enough, but there were miscalculations. Only 2% believe that the preparations were completely sufficient.
In all regions of the country, the majority of respondents assessed training efforts as insufficient.
The Omnibus public opinion poll was conducted at the initiative of KIIS on September 19-28, 2025, by telephone interviews in all regions controlled by Ukraine. A total of 1029 Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older were interviewed. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of the sample of 1023 respondents (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) does not exceed 4.1%.
- on September 16, a KIIS poll showed that 76% of Ukrainians believe in the possibility of victory in Russia's war against Ukraine with proper support from the West.
- The KIIS survey also shows that the majority of Ukrainians (62%) continue to say that they are ready to endure the war for so long, as long as you need.
Comments (0)