81% of Ukrainians believe that the country has not done enough to prepare for the invasion – KIIS poll

At the same time, 16% of respondents believe that Ukraine has done rather or completely enough to prepare

Illustrative photo (Photo: Depositphotos)

The vast majority (81%) of Ukrainians continue to believe that Ukraine has not done enough to prepare for a full-scale Russian invasion. About this testify results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Of these, 37% believe that the state rather made insufficient efforts, although it did do something. Another 44% are convinced that the preparations were completely insufficient.

At the same time, 16% of respondents believe that Ukraine has done rather or completely enough to prepare. Of these, 14% said that the country had rather done enough, but there were miscalculations. Only 2% believe that the preparations were completely sufficient.

In all regions of the country, the majority of respondents assessed training efforts as insufficient.

Infographics: KIIS

The Omnibus public opinion poll was conducted at the initiative of KIIS on September 19-28, 2025, by telephone interviews in all regions controlled by Ukraine. A total of 1029 Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older were interviewed. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of the sample of 1023 respondents (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) does not exceed 4.1%.