76% of Ukrainians believe in the ability to defeat Russia with proper support from the West – KIIS poll

Ukrainians do not expect the West to send troops, but simply rely on strong sanctions and military support

Defense Forces in Kyiv (Illustrative photo: Office of the President)

The vast majority of Ukrainians (76%) believe that it is possible to win a full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine with proper support from the West. This is stated in a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Proper support means strengthening existing sanctions and introducing new ones against Russia and its partners, as well as providing Ukraine with the necessary financial and military support (long-range missiles, air defense systems, aircraft, etc.).

15% of Ukrainians believe that even under such conditions, Ukraine is not able to win the war, and another 9% of respondents could not decide on the answer.

In December 2023 and September 2024, KIIS conducted a similar poll, but asked about achieving success on the frontline rather than victory. In September, 81% of Ukrainians believed that Ukraine was capable of achieving success, while 14% believed that it was impossible even with proper Western support.

The institute concluded that the indicator of Ukrainians' belief in victory has hardly changed over the year.

"It can be reasonably assumed that over the past year there has been no significant decline in faith in the possibility of victory, and that for a convincing majority, victory is possible – with proper support from the West (which is not expected to send troops, but at least effective sanctions and sufficient weapons)," the survey concludes.

Infographics: KIIS

Reference:. The Omnibus public opinion poll was conducted at the initiative of KIIS on September 2-14, 2025, by telephone interviews in all regions controlled by Ukraine. A total of 1023 Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older were interviewed. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of a sample of 1023 respondents (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) does not exceed 4.1%.