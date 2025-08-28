The poll results show that it is the majority of Democratic voters who believe that US aid to Ukraine is insufficient

46% of Americans believe that the United States is not doing enough to support Ukraine. Another 25% of respondents believe that America is doing too much, and 27% believe that it is doing enough. About testify results of a survey conducted by the Gallup consulting firm.

Democratic Party voters overwhelmingly believe that the United States is not doing enough to support Ukraine, while Republican Party voters are split between the options that the United States is doing enough or too much.

According to the survey results, after the administration came to power Donald Trump the share of Democrats who believe that the aid is insufficient has increased from 48% in December to 77%, and among independents – from 32% to 44%.

At the same time, among Republicans, the share of those who consider the aid to be excessive has decreased (from 67% to 40%) and the share of those who consider it sufficient has increased (from 20% to 42%).

Respondents were also asked about the US approach to ending the war.

52% believe that Washington should support Ukraine in returning the occupied territories, even if it prolongs the war. At the same time, 45% support a quick end to the war, even if Ukraine has to give up some territories.

The Gallup poll was conducted on August 1-15, before the summit of the US and Russian leaders in Alaska. The number of respondents and the method were not specified.